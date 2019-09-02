Liverpool have reportedly accepted a £7m bid from Rangers to sign Ryan Kent as they look set to allow him to move on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with the Scottish giants, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho on how Aubameyang would be prolific fit at Liverpool

With his chances of playing a prominent role at Anfield at senior level slim given the ongoing presence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the wide positions, it doesn’t appear as though he is set to play significant minutes under Jurgen Klopp in the immediate future.

In turn, The Mirror report that Liverpool have accepted a £7m offer from Rangers to see him reunite with Steven Gerrard, in a move that perhaps makes sense for all parties concerned.

Liverpool get a significant fee for a player perhaps deemed surplus to requirements, Kent gets to play a big role elsewhere and Gerrard is boosted by his return to help Rangers achieve their objectives this season and beyond.

There has not yet been official confirmation from either club on the deal, but with the transfer deadline fast approaching in Scotland, it’s expected that one could be imminent based on the report above.