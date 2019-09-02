Michy Batshuayi has seemingly rubbished reports that Anderlecht are in for him today, after the Chelsea ace responded to these rumours with a funny picture on Twitter.

As per France Football, Anderlecht are trying their best to get a last-minute deal for Batshuayi over the line in time, a rumour that has been quashed by the player in question.

Info @francefootball ?? Anderlecht tente le tout pour le tout avec Michy Batshuayi. Le mercato en direct. ? — france football (@francefootball) September 2, 2019

As seen below, Batshuayi quoted this information on Twitter, with the Blues ace responding with a picture of the word ‘LOL’ covering up what could be a middle finger.

Given these actions from the Belgian, it doesn’t look as if he’s going to be leaving Stamford Bridge any time soon…