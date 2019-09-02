Romelu Lukaku issues powerful statement after Inter star suffers racial abuse

Romelu Lukaku scored in Inter’s 2-1 win over Cagliari on Sunday, but that was overshadowed by the racial abuse directed at him from the opposition fans.

The Belgian international stepped up and scored from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute to bag what turned out to be the winning goal.

However, both before and after his spot-kick, there were clearly audible monkey chants being directed at him from the Cagliari ‘fans’ behind the goal.

Lukaku did the best thing to silence them at the time by scoring the goal and inflicting defeat on the Sardinian outfit, but this isn’t the first time that the Cagliari fans have been under the spotlight for such disgraceful behaviour.

As noted by the Independent, Moise Kean faced similar abuse last season, and so as seen in his statement below after a string of other incidents in recent months, Lukaku has hit back but by showing real class in addressing the situation.

Further, he has called for action to be taken not just by the authorities and clubs, but also by the players and social media platforms to join together and combat the problem and try to eradicate it once and for all.

It seems as though it will take more work outside of the football world too as it’s a societal issue in many cases, and educating the new generation to avoid seeing them follow in the footsteps of these mindless fans will hopefully lead to a long-term change.