Ross Barkley reveals exactly what Chelsea players did in Blues dressing room following 2-2 draw vs Sheffield United

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League last weekend, as the Blues succumbed to a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Having been 2-0 up in the game thanks to a brace from Abraham, the Blues ended up drawing the game after Chris Wilder’s side scored twice in the second half thanks to a Robinson strike and an own goal from Kurt Zouma.

The result now means that Frank Lampard’s side have dropped points in three of their four league outings so far this term, with the Blues seemingly struggling with life under Lampard this term.

Chelsea looked impressive for a large part of their match against Sheffield United, however as is now common in their matches, the west London side were let down by a poor 20-30 minute spell.

The club, and their fans, will obviously be bitterly disappointed about throwing away a two-goal lead against a newly-promoted side.

And according to Ross Barkley, it seems like the Blues squad knew exactly why they failed to hold onto their lead against United on Saturday.

As per the Mirror, Barkley spoke about what Chelsea players did in their dressing room after the match, revealing that “We all spoke in the changing room after the game and we all held our hands up. Tammy scored two goals but he can’t win the game on his own.”

It’s nice to see Chelsea players are taking responsibility for their actions, especially after such a disappointing result against Sheffield United given the circumstances.