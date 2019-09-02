Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Juventus over two separate swap deals involving the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic.

The Catalan giants have had a mixed start to the defence of their La Liga crown, having picked up four points from their opening three games.

Injuries have been a problem for coach Ernesto Valverde with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele all missing time, and so it seems as though there could yet be further movement in the transfer window before the deadline passes.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Barcelona and Juventus remain in talks over two possible swap deals before the window closes, with defensive and midfield targets said to be on the agenda.

The first deal could potentially see Daniele Rugani swap places with one of Samuel Umtiti or Jean-Clair Todibo, while the other involves Federico Bernadeschi and Ivan Rakitic.

It’s stressed in the report that no agreements have been reached as of yet in either instance, and so it remains to be seen how the situation plays out with the deadline fast approaching for the Euro giants.

Rakitic has seemingly found himself moving towards an exit after being benched by Valverde in the opening games of the season, and so with the injuries mentioned above in mind coupled with the exits of Philippe Coutinho and Malcom this summer, Bernardeschi could offer a key solution as the Italian ace is struggling for regular playing time at Juventus.

As for the touted defensive swap, question marks could arguably be raised over the idea for Barcelona if they have to lose Umtiti for Rugani, as the World Cup winner is surely a more than capable option at the back to offer cover and stiff competition for places.

Perhaps swapping Todibo for Rugani would make more sense, albeit they would lose a long-term solution in that department, but time will tell what, if any, deals get done by the two clubs on Monday.