Napoli confirmed the arrival of Fernando Llorente on Monday morning after his departure from Tottenham after two seasons with the club.

The 34-year-old bagged 13 goals in 66 appearances for Spurs, but after his contract expired this summer, he went in search of a new challenge.

SEE MORE: BBC Premier League team of week: Liverpool trio and Man City pair get nod from pundit

As seen in the tweet below, that has taken him to Napoli as he’ll hope to play his part for the Italian giants moving forward, offering boss Carlo Ancelotti a different option and dynamic up front with his aerial threat and physical presence.

However, the Spaniard was firstly keen to send a classy message to Tottenham and the club’s supporters, as seen in his tweet below, as he bid them farewell and wished them well for the future.

Llorente was arguably a key option for Mauricio Pochettino to offer quality depth behind Harry Kane, but ultimately with Tottenham looking to kick on and compete for trophies moving forward, they will feel as though they need more moving forward.

As seen in the reaction below though, many Spurs fans were quite emotional in their responses to Llorente, as they will undoubtedly have appreciated the gesture and his impact in north London.

Time will tell whether or not his switch to Napoli proves to be fruitful for all concerned, while it remains to be seen how Spurs and Pochettino address their frontline next year to fill the void and add more long-term quality to the squad.

After two wonderful seasons, today I say goodbye to Tottenham. It was a pleasure to wear this shirt and wherever I go there will be always a space in my heart for Tottenham and for their fans. I wish you all the best for this season and for the future! Thanks. #COYS? pic.twitter.com/M2ox8SYpUy — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) September 2, 2019

Too early to cry — Lewis??????? (@LB_thfc) September 2, 2019

No stop your making me upset — Wnightlord (@Knightlord_FTW) September 2, 2019

good luck and thank you? — Leanne (@15dier) September 2, 2019

we love u? good luck llorente, thank you for everything? — ella?? (@xellanunn) September 2, 2019

Goodbye tree, best of luck!? — Charlie Vickers (@Chazzaboy129) September 2, 2019

All the best. — Laurene N°0???? (@Laurene__o_O) September 2, 2019

You are a class man. Good luck at Napoli and thank you #COYS — Paul Thomas (@PaulThomas10) September 2, 2019

Love you nando you scored one of the most important goals In our history and we’ll never forget. Wishing you All the best at Napoli ?? — Luke (@thfcLukee) September 2, 2019