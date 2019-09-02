Valencia are said to be eyeing up a late loan swoop for Real Madrid star and Spanish international Alvaro Odriozola.

Life at Los Blancos hasn’t exactly gone to plan for Odriozola since his move to the club from Real Sociedad, with the Spaniard often finding himself watching games from the sidelines.

During his time in the Spanish capital, the 23-year-old has managed to make just 23 appearances for the club, with a lot of these being off the bench.

Odriozola has found himself behind Dani Carvajal in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu so far, and amidst this, it seems like the Spanish international could be offered a way out of Real for the time being.

According to Don Balon, Valencia are very interested in bringing Odriozola to the Mestalla this summer, with a potential loan move for the defender being touted.

It’ll be interesting to see if Los Che manage to get a deal for Odriozola over the line before tonight’s deadline, however given that there’s just a matter of hours left before it shuts, we doubt this transfer will be going ahead in time.

Real only really have Carvajal to choose from at right-back, thus sending Odriozola out on loan with little-to-no-time to bring in a replacement would be a very risky move from Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Although, it’ll be worth keeping an eye on whether anything materialises in the next few hours or so…