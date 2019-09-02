Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s hilarious VAR celebration after scoring in Juventus win

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated in the opening game of the season for Juventus as he had an effort ruled out against Parma.

The Portuguese superstar thought he had grabbed his first goal of the new Serie A campaign, but after a VAR check, he was adjudged to have been offside by the smallest of margins.

As is the risk with every player following the introduction of VAR, they may well celebrate prematurely and be forced to accept that their effort doesn’t stand.

Fortunately for Ronaldo, he didn’t have to wait long for another crack at his first goal of the season as he found the back of the net against Napoli in a thrilling 4-3 win for the reigning Serie A champions this past weekend.

As seen in the video though, Ronaldo was keen to avoid celebrating too early as he jokingly made a reference to a VAR check rather than complete his celebration. Even though there was little doubt about the goal standing, it seems as though it ruined his hopes of doing his infamous ‘SIUUU’ move this time round.