Video: Fan footage of disgusting Romelu Lukaku racial abuse emerges during Inter win

Romelu Lukaku made it two goals in two games for Inter this past weekend, but that was sadly overshadowed by the racist abuse he was subjected to at Cagliari.

The 26-year-old scored what turned out to be the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute on Sunday as Antonio Conte’s men are now just one of three sides in Serie A to still have a 100% record after two games.

SEE MORE: Video: Romelu Lukaku scores second goal in as many games for Inter Milan as Conte’s side take 2-1 lead vs Cagliari

Unfortunately though, Lukaku’s impressive start to life in Italy was overshadowed this past weekend after the Cagliari ‘fans’ positioned behind the goal where he took his penalty were heard directing monkey chants at him on the official broadcast.

Now, as seen in the tweet below, fan footage has emerged from the stand where the chants were coming from, and particularly after the goal is scored, they can be heard very clearly.

It comes after Moise Kean faced similar racial abuse from Cagliari ‘fans’ last season, as noted by the Independent, and so something must surely be done about it now by the authorities to stamp it out and ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

The victims of the abuse scored on both occasions, but that isn’t going to silence these mindless fans who need to be identified and banned, while more work must be done outside of the stadium to educate others not to follow suit.