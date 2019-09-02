Video: Iasmin Latovlevici scores absolute screamer in contender for Puskas Award

Bursaspor defender Iasmin Latovlevici has put himself in contention for next year’s Puskas Award with this sensational strike against Eskisehirspor.

The goal arrived in injury time as a ball was floated from the opposite side of the pitch into his path, with many undoubtedly expecting him to try and control it and create a goalscoring opportunity.

SEE MORE: Video: Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati destroys club stalwart with quickness in training

Instead, he took matters into his own hands and struck a beautiful effort first time on the volley with his left foot and sent the ball flying into the back of the net, as seen in the video below.

It’s an absolute stunner from the 33-year-old, and he’ll surely be up for the Puskas Award next year as he’s too late this time round.

Given the level of quality, technique and power needed to score with this, it’s a top-class effort and one worthy of watching over and over again.