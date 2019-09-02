Arsenal confirmed the transfer of Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma today, with the Gunners star sealing a temporary move to the Italian giants on deadline day.

According to the club’s official site, the Armenian has joined the Serie A outfit on a season-long loan deal, with the transfer itself set to be finalised should the regulatory process be completed.

Mkhitaryan has been a somewhat useful player for the Gunners during his time in north London, however given the level of performance that’s been on display in recent games, we can see why Emery’s side have gotten rid of the player for the next 12 months or so.

During his time at the Emirates, the former Man United man managed to bag a total of nine goals and 13 assists in 59 games, with the midfielder helping the club reach the Europa League final in that time frame as well.

Despite already getting rid of one midfield star on deadline day, it seems like Arsenal fans are still pining for their club to get rid of another midfielder before tonight’s deadline.

After the announcement of Mkhitaryan’s transfer, Gunners fans flocked to Twitter to call for the club to get rid of Xhaka as well, which comes after the Swiss international’s shoddy performance against Spurs last weekend…

We still have time to sell Xhaka #XhakaOut — sultan (@SultanX8) September 2, 2019

Mustafi And Xhaka next blimey — Craig ??????? (@KentGooner77) September 2, 2019

Next up…Mustafi Xhaka Ozil. Deadloads — Mr Float (@ItzFloat) September 2, 2019

Mustafi and Xhaka??????? — Bruder (@iamknggv) September 2, 2019

Now for Mustafi and Xhaka — Ope (@OObakin8) September 2, 2019

Please mustafi and xhaka next — MH (@muhariz16) September 2, 2019

Time to Bin Xhaka now! — Man like Ceballos (@WoolWitchGooner) September 2, 2019