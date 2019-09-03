AC Milan chief Zvonimir Boban has revealed that the Italian giants failed to a seal a move for Modric this summer due to the player himself being unwilling to leave Real Madrid.

Modric has, overall, been one of the best midfielders on the planet for a number of years now, with the Croatian’s performances last year even seeing him win the 2018 Ballon D’Or award.

However last year, the 33-year-old’s performance levels with Los Blancos suffered a severe drop, something that lead to fans suggesting he could leave the club, with Marca even noting that Milan were interested in acquiring his signature.

However, after the closure of the transfer window, Boban has revealed why Milan didn’t manage to sign Modric, with the Rossoneri chief noting “Luka is a great Milanese player. He’s a great player but it’s difficult to sign him. He didn’t want to leave Madrid after a bad season.”

Given that Modric seems to be declining, and is fast approaching the end of his career, Milan’s failure to sign the Croat this summer may end up being a positive for the Serie A outfit.

Milan would’ve probably had to hand Modric a hefty, long-term deal in order to pry him away from Real, thus this unwillingness to leave Los Blancos is probably a good thing from the Rossoneri’s point of view.

Whether Modric can get back to his best this term remains to be seen, however given Real’s lack of midfield options, we can see the Croat getting worn out early on the in the season and enduring another average campaign for the year ahead.