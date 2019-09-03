AC Milan had a busy end to the summer transfer window with Ante Rebic arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt, while Andre Silva moved in the opposite direction.

The Rossoneri made it six new faces in total with Leo Duarte, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao and Rade Krunic joining Rebic as reinforcements for coach Marco Giampaolo.

They’ll be hoping that’s enough to ensure that they can break back into the top four in Serie A this season, but time will tell if they’ve brought in the right players to help them do so.

As noted in the club’s official statement, Rebic arrived from Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal, although eyebrows were raised to an extent given that there was no mention of an option or obligation to buy at the end of it.

It has since been suggested though that it could cost Milan €25m to sign him at the end of his loan spell, as per Calciomercato via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, and so time will tell whether or not the 25-year-old does enough to warrant a permanent switch to the San Siro.

As for Silva, he showed his class with a farewell message on Twitter after his switch to Frankfurt was confirmed, as seen below, with a message to the fans to thank them for their support during his time in Italy.

Grazie @acmilan! È stata una grande esperienza, dove ho avuto l'opportunità di crescere con il supporto di fan incredibili! pic.twitter.com/wgGxJnpDoV — André Silva (@andrevsilva19) September 2, 2019

It’s been a difficult time for the Portuguese international as after joining Milan he struggled in his first season at San Siro, scoring just 10 goals in 40 appearances.

A loan spell with Sevilla followed, and after a brief chance from Giampaolo to impress, he is now on the move again with the hope that his switch to the Bundesliga gives him a chance to fulfil his potential.