Alan Shearer hits back at Michael Owen after Newcastle Utd rant as pair engage in Twitter row

Michael Owen dominated headlines on Tuesday as excerpts of his new book were released to the media, with comments on Newcastle Utd drawing a reaction.

The 39-year-old joined the Magpies in 2005 but he managed just 79 appearances in four years with the club as his spell was blighted by injury problems.

As noted by The Mirror, he has now revealed that it was a decision that he ultimately regretted and aimed several digs at his former club in terms of the switch being a downward step for him while claiming that the fans have ‘blind delusion’ over their belief that they are a big club.

Further, he also slammed the club’s handling of his injury troubles and revealed that criticism and chants from the Newcastle fans during his injury nightmare certainly soured that relationship and affected his desire and commitment.

It’s fair to say that Newcastle Utd legend Alan Shearer hasn’t taken too kindly to the comments, as noted in his tweet below, as he has hit back at Owen and hinted that the club were also thinking about his retirement towards the latter stages of his career.

What is certain at this stage is that he has undoubtedly sparked a backlash from Newcastle Utd fans, and former players too it seems as no one concerned appears to be particularly impressed with Owen’s book and what he has had to say about his time on Tyneside.

However, he came out fighting as he quickly responded to Shearer with a dig of his own…