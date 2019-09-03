Barcelona have been handed a bit of bad news today, after it was reported that West Brom are ready to report them to FIFA due to the fact that the Blaugrana are yet to pay them a fee for the transfer of 16-year-old Louie Barry.

According to the Express and Star, Barca owe West Brom a fee of £235,000 after they signed the 16-year-old from the Baggies earlier this summer, however the Spanish giants are yet to pay Slaven Bilic’s side.

It’s also noted that the Championship side are ready to report Ernesto Valverde’s side to FIFA in order to make sure they’re paid for Barry, with the club growing angry with how Barca have gone about their business.

Given that Barca are one of the richest clubs on the planet, we’re absolutely certain they’d have enough funds available to pay West Brom the £235,000 they owe them.

Thus, it seems strange that the club could be reported to FIFA due to their failure to hand over this amount.

Not much is known about Barry given the fact that he’s still only 16 years old, however given the fact that he’s just signed for Barca, he surely must have something about him!

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this situation should West Brom end up going to FIFA regarding Barcelona’s actions, and whether the Spanish giants will be made to pay more than the £2350,000 that they owe the Baggies.