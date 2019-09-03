Barcelona were reportedly offered the chance to seal a deadline day move for Tottenham and Brazil winger Lucas Moura yesterday.

The transfer window for European clubs shut yesterday evening, with Barca opting not to get involved in any of the deadline day drama.

However, the club were given the chance to seal a last-ditch move for Spurs forward Moura, after the Brazilian offered his services to the club at some point yesterday according to Don Balon.

The report also notes that Moura’s signature would’ve cost the Blaugrana around €45M, however a move to the Nou Camp for the Tottenham man failed to materialise seeing as club talisman Lionel Messi wasn’t keen on the idea.

Moura has often proved to be a consistently impressive performer for Spurs during his time in north London, and given that he’s still got a fair few years of top-flight football level in him, we can see why some Barca fans may have wanted their club to sign the South American.

The former PSG man scored 15 times in all competitions last year, as he played a pivotal role in his side’s run to the Champions League final, where they were beaten by fellow English side Liverpool.

However, given the recent performances of stars such as Carles Perez and Ansu Fati, it’s clear to see that signing Moura would’ve been a bit overkill from the Blaugrana.

Perez has directly contributed to three goals in three La Liga outings this term, whilst Fati played a big role in his side’s 2-2 draw against Osasuna last weekend, scoring Barca’s first in the match.

Spending €45M on a player who would’ve been used as a squad player seems like a bad move, something that makes this decision to opt against signing Moura look like a smart one for the Blaugrana to have made.