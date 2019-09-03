Paul Pogba has created a fresh stir among some Man Utd fans after liking an Instagram comment from a user urging him to quit the club for Real Madrid.

As noted by the Sun, injury has ruled the French superstar out of featuring during the international break and so his focus should be on getting back to full fitness to feature for the Red Devils when they face Leicester City on September 14.

However, it appears as though he may well still be thinking about a potential exit as noted in the tweet below as some eagle-eyed fans have spotted him liking a comment on Instagram calling for him to quit Man Utd and join Real Madrid instead.

Speculation was rife this past summer over the World Cup winner’s future, as per the Metro, as he was heavily linked with a switch to the Spanish capital.

Evidently, that move didn’t materialise ahead of the transfer deadline in Spain on Monday, and so it remains to be seen if the issue re-emerges for United in January or perhaps next summer.

Based on the response from some fans below though, it seems as though they are getting frustrated with Pogba as ultimately these public decisions aren’t going to help anyone.

Not only does it sour his relationship with some fans but it also piles the pressure on himself to produce for United for as long as he remains at Old Trafford.

Time will tell if he’s able to do that, but based on his social media activity, he’s still searching for a move to Real Madrid, and that comes months after he publicly admitted that he was ready for a new challenge, as noted by ESPN.

It’s a difficult one for Man Utd, as they will surely be desperate to avoid losing such a key player and the quality he provides, but his attitude and desire to move on raises question marks as to whether he should remain in the squad.

Paul Pogba has liked this comment on Instagram, asking him to come to Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/jTTxSPnmgx — utdreport (@utdreport) September 2, 2019

