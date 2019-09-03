Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Willian as a possible free transfer signing next summer with his Chelsea deal set to expire.

As noted by The Sun earlier this summer, it had been suggested that the Brazilian was closing in on a new deal with the Blues, but the speculation was met with a negative reaction from many fans.

Goal Italy note, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that the 31-year-old will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season as things stand, and Juventus have set their sights on him as a possible reinforcement for Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian giants have a reputation of some excellent signings without paying a transfer fee in recent years, with the likes Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey all being snapped up after their contracts elsewhere expired.

In turn, they seemingly have a positive track record when it comes to finding bargain solutions, and they may well see Willian as another with the report adding that Fiorentina ace Federico Chiesa is perhaps the priority next summer.

Time will tell if that sparks Chelsea into action to get that touted new agreement in place before then to not only avoid an exit for the Brazilian international, but also to protect their own position by avoiding losing him for nothing next summer.

Willian joined Chelsea in 2013 and has gone on to make 295 appearances for the club while scoring 52 goals. During that time, he’s played a part in winning two Premier League titles as well as an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

However, question marks are now seemingly being raised over his future at Stamford Bridge with Juventus potentially primed to try and prise him away.