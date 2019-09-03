Menu

‘Deluded’ and ‘full of s**t’ – These fans blast Paul Merson’s comments about Liverpool

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has sparked controversy with these comments regarding Liverpool’s front three, the Sky Sports pundit had this to say…

According to AFTV Media, retired England international Paul Merson believes that Arsenal’s attacking trio of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe is just as good as Liverpool’d devastating front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

If this statement wasn’t absurd enough, the Arsenal legend also believes that the Gunners trio stack up to Manchester City’s frightening forward ranks that include: Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane.

Liverpool’s trio were instrumental in the Merseyside club putting an end to their wait for a piece of silverware as the fired the Reds to a sixth Champions League triumph last season.

Liverpool’s deadly front three.

Salah and Mane also shared the Premier League’s Golden Boot. Arsenal’s Aubameyang was also a winner of the trophy, but the Gabon star is the Gunners’ main outlet.

Could Aubameyang and Lacazette do what Mane and Salah did, I for one don’t think so.

Brazilian superstar Roberto Firmino has been earning rave reviews for his displays so far this season.

Ivorian ace Nicolas Pepe has shown glimpses of real mercurial talent in his opening matches for the Gunners, but the 24-year-old has made just one goal contribution so far this term.

We can’t fully assess Pepe’s ability until he’s completely adjusted to the English game.

Here’s how fans reacted to the former Arsenal playmaker’s comments:

Arsenal’s attackers are brilliant, but it’s evident that Liverpool’s trio are on a whole other level. Until the Gunners win some major accolades, they simply can’t be compared.

