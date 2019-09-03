Football betting today

Today, football is the religion of millions of people and the most popular sport in the world. A famous English soccer coach Bill Shankly couldn’t describe this game better: “Some people think that football is a matter of life and death; I am completely disappointed with their position. I can assure you that football is much more important”.

British are considered the founders of football because the first professional football tournament (The FA Cup) was held here in 1871. Since then, football has been widely developed and widespread around the world, and now it is very difficult to find a person who would be indifferent to this amazing game.

SEE MORE: ‘It’s a real worry for Man City’ – Pundit says crucial early issue could tip title race in Liverpool’s favour

Why is football betting so popular?

Of course, football is the world’s most popular sport today (both in the number of people playing it and the number of its fans). Sometimes the decisive matches of The World Cup gather billions of fans at the TV screens. Naturally, there is a considerable number of fans of online betting among them. Football bets are taken every day in incredible volumes. Bookmakers “worship” this sport, offering the most diverse line and the maximum coefficients for it.

The line for football betting is the main priority of any bookmaker. On average, the number of online bets offered by bookmakers for football matches is 70% of the total list of events. In most offices, the football line includes hundreds of national football Championships of both higher and lower levels. For example, today, some bookmakers offer to bet on the National Conference, which is the fifth English football League. Also, bookmakers at scr888casino pay special attention to the matches of national teams and tournaments of international level.

What are football fans betting on?

Undoubtedly, the most popular online betting football competitions include the world and European football Championships, held every four years; annual European club tournaments such as “Champions League” and “UEFA Europa League” and, of course, the leading national Championships of the Old World, including the English “Premier League”, Spanish “Primera”, German “Bundesliga” and Italian “Calcio”. As noted by Sky Sports, the current focus is on the European Qualifiers with England taking on Bulgaria and Kosovo over the next week.

Most players, for the most part, prefer to bet on the match’s favorites. Indeed, it is very tempting to make an expression of the victories from “Real,” “Barcelona,” “Arsenal,” “Bavaria,” “Chelsea,” or any other football Grand. However, this approach is not correct, as bookmakers often underestimate the online odds on the victory of the above teams. In addition, today, football is a very unpredictable game, where any favorite can lose to an outsider.

An important role in online football betting is played by the field factor. As a rule, football teams rarely lose on their own field. This is due to the magnificent support of the fans but also related to specific elements of football.

The list of events for football matches is huge. Today, it offers not only the outcomes, the main totals, and handicaps, but also a wide variety of special bets: individual totals of players, triple handicaps, bets time/match, the exact score of matches, etc. Bookmaker even offers to determine the “author” of the first or last goal in the match.

Some bookmakers prefer to bet not on the outcome of the main match, but on some statistical indicators. This can be the number of offsides, corners, yellow cards, as well as shots on target. The advantage of such bets is that they are much easier to analyze. At the same time, there are disadvantages of betting on football statistics, in particular, low highs for online betting, as well as low coefficients.

Today, choosing a football bet, it is necessary to take into account the style of play of every team. Each championship has its own spirit and a certain mentality. Power and contact football dominate in England, while Spanish people prefer the bright and lively style of play with an abundance of emotions.

Online football betting is the most profitable kind of sports betting today. After all, here the bookmakers create all the conditions for your win, offering maximum odds, the widest line, video broadcasts of matches, their detailed statistics, as well as a preview of each game. All the player should do is to make the right choice.