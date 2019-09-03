Menu

‘Gutted’ and ‘shocked’ – These Manchester United fans react to decision to sell ‘special’ young defender

Some Manchester United fans are disappointed with the club’s decision to sell 18-year-old Lee O’Connor to Celtic, have the Red Devils made a costly mistake?

According to Celtic’s official website, highly-rated Manchester United defender Lee O’Connor has joined the Scottish giants on a four-year deal.

The versatile defender has made six appearances for the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s side, O’Connor made five appearances at this summer’s Toulon tournament.

O’Connor made 21 Premier League 2 appearances for the Red Devils last season, the ace had already made five appearances for United’s Under-23s this season before his deadline day departure.

Considering United’s dismay in defence, one would’ve thought that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have been keen on keeping a youngster that could provide some competition to United’s first-team stars.

O’Connor can play anywhere across the defence and also in midfield, it would have been handy for United to keep hold of the utility man for the years to come.

It isn’t currently known whether the Manchester outfit inserted a buyback option or even a sell-on clause as part of the ace’s move to the highlands.

