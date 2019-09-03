Some Manchester United fans are disappointed with the club’s decision to sell 18-year-old Lee O’Connor to Celtic, have the Red Devils made a costly mistake?

According to Celtic’s official website, highly-rated Manchester United defender Lee O’Connor has joined the Scottish giants on a four-year deal.

The versatile defender has made six appearances for the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s side, O’Connor made five appearances at this summer’s Toulon tournament.

O’Connor made 21 Premier League 2 appearances for the Red Devils last season, the ace had already made five appearances for United’s Under-23s this season before his deadline day departure.

Considering United’s dismay in defence, one would’ve thought that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have been keen on keeping a youngster that could provide some competition to United’s first-team stars.

O’Connor can play anywhere across the defence and also in midfield, it would have been handy for United to keep hold of the utility man for the years to come.

It isn’t currently known whether the Manchester outfit inserted a buyback option or even a sell-on clause as part of the ace’s move to the highlands.

Here’s some reaction to the ace’s departure:

I rather we let go of Brandon Williams. Lee O’Connor is so so special — Two thousand and gbese (@Scamzel) September 2, 2019

A bit shocked to see United sell Lee O'Connor to Celtic rather than a loan deal. Was definitely one to keep a hold of. — Andrew (@19drew86) September 2, 2019

Cannot believe united have sold Lee O'Connor ?? — Nathan (@mcgarrymate) September 3, 2019

LEE O'CONNOR: Absolutely gutted Lee has gone to Celtic, was given a squad number for the Champions League last season so must have been in Oles plans. Guess Laird & Williams have been put before him, the only reason he has to move on really. — Manchester United ? (@NewManUtdNews) September 3, 2019

Lee O’Connor gone to Celtic. Gutted, would have liked to see him given a chance. Right back, centre back, left back, and central midfield. Love those type of players and could have been useful this seaosn perhaps. But wish him the best of luck! ?? — Isiah Madrigal (@Realisiah1) September 3, 2019

Can't believe this stupid club sold Lee o'connor #ManchesterUnited — not here (@fardachev) September 2, 2019

Why tf did Ed Woodward sell Lee O'Connor? What a spastic keeping dead wood at the squad and selling youth prospects that will be great in years to come. What a prat! — EverythingMUFC (@EverythingMUFC5) September 2, 2019

Can't believe they've let Lee O'Connor go. Smashing player with huge potential. #MUFC https://t.co/9Qdh9vNlTT — Ross Zambra (@TheKingOfPing) September 2, 2019

So Lee O’Connor joins celtic.. all the news was positive on this young defender, is there a buy back or first refusal clause in his contract? Just confused as to why it’s a permanent deal #mufc #believe — fintolini (@Fintolini) September 3, 2019

Surprised United have let Lee O'Connor go. Always looked like one of the under-23s' better players when I watched them last year. Good signing for Celtic #mufc — Liam Corless (@LiamCorless) September 3, 2019

Really disappointed to see Lee O'Connor sold to Celtic ? #mufc — Paul McGrath (@paulpmcg) September 3, 2019

Absolute madness how we’ve let Lee O’Connor go — Eanan McGarry (@Eanan_mcgarry) September 3, 2019

Will United regret their decision to sell the ace?