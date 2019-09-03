Sadio Mane’s furious reaction at the weekend has sparked plenty of discussion, but these Liverpool fans weren’t impressed with Ian Wright’s views on it.

As noted by talkSPORT, James Milner and Jordan Henderson have been among those to play the situation down as well as Jurgen Klopp after Mane was substituted in the win over Burnley.

SEE MORE: Talks underway: Liverpool eager to sign talented youngster to new contract

It came after a chance where Mohamed Salah could have squared it for his Reds teammate instead of taking on the chance himself, and so it didn’t appear as though Mane was particularly impressed with the snub and the subsequent decision to take him off.

However, as seen in the comments since from those within the squad and Klopp himself, there doesn’t appear to be too much of an issue there, but it’s naturally going to be a point of discussion and debate for pundits in the next few days.

As seen in the video below, Wright gave his opinion on it and believes that it could be an accumulation of frustration for Mane and so it may be a concern for Liverpool moving forward that he reacted in the way that he did.

In his defence, Wright did simply offer his opinion and made a fair assessment of the situation as he saw it. However, the reaction from some Liverpool fans wasn’t kind as seen below, as many believe that perhaps too many pundits are looking too deep into it and are perhaps even trying to create a problem.

Time will tell if there is still any lingering frustration or anger after the international break when Liverpool face Newcastle United on September 14, but as far as these fans are concerned, they certainly think that Wright was making more of it than necessary.

'For Mane to react that angrily he must be at the end of his tether'@IanWright0 discusses the problems at @LFC ??? https://t.co/LXiEWnTckh #MNC pic.twitter.com/g6v1VcwJTI — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 3, 2019

Had to switch this off #embarrassing — liontamer (@neilson_stuart) September 3, 2019

This isn’t a big deal, stop making it more than it is. Find something more worthwhile to talk about. Expected more intelligence from @IanWright0 — Ash McNally (@ash_mcnally90) September 3, 2019

Why you lot trying to make this a bigger deal then it is — Carl Thompson (@Carlo8719) September 3, 2019

Thought I’d accidentally tuned in to Talksport. Embarrassing from 5Live. — mark jones (@redsixtimes) September 3, 2019

I’m sure Ian’s had a few busts ups in his time. Happens all the time at any level. We keep it moving ????? — KC. (@SadioBobbyMo) September 3, 2019

Its obvious they wana create a negative impact to effect liverpool but it won’t work so glad its international break so every thing can cool off — OGriginal Fistus (@fistusakapoems) September 3, 2019