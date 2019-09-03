How Arsenal wage bill has been impacted after impressive summer transfer window

Arsenal arguably enjoyed one of the best transfer windows of the top Premier League clubs this summer, and it reportedly comes with another huge bonus.

The Gunners managed to add Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and William Saliba to Unai Emery’s squad, while the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were offloaded.

In turn, it was a busy period as Emery looks to continue to stamp his mark on the squad and will hope to ensure that they break back into the top four in the Premier League and compete for major trophies moving forward.

According to the Evening Standard, their impressive work this summer has also led to a healthy financial situation emerging, as they’ve said to have reduced their wage bill by around £50m-a-year.

It’s added in the report that they spent £140m while raising £65m through player sales, and so that coupled with the salary implications, it has to be said that Arsenal have seemingly done great business off the pitch to secure a healthier financial position while simultaneously giving Emery what he needs to be competitive.

Time will tell of course if the Spanish tactician can indeed deliver results on the pitch though, as while it looks promising at this stage, it has been a mixed start for the Gunners as they’ve collected seven points from their opening four Premier League games.

That just about keeps them within striking distance of Liverpool and Manchester City, albeit perhaps more importantly they lead the way ahead of the usual suspects expected to rival them for third and fourth spot with the likes of Man Utd, Tottenham and Chelsea off the pace to start the new campaign.