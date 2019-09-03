How Mohamed Salah reacted to Sadio Mane outburst after Liverpool win

Sadio Mane cut a frustrated figure as he was substituted in Liverpool’s win over Burnley at the weekend, as he was seen letting out a furious outburst as he made his way to the bench.

The Liverpool ace was seemingly angered after teammate Mohamed Salah failed to set him up for a possible goal just prior to coming off the pitch, and perhaps wasn’t best pleased about being replaced in the game either.

In turn, that would have been a concern for some Liverpool fans over the pair as the last thing that they need as they pursue more major trophies this season is for issues to emerge within the squad.

However, according to the Athletic, the pair moved quickly to put any potential issues behind them and made up immediately after the full-time whistle at Turf Moor in the dressing room.

It’s reported that the pair spoke and were in good spirits soon after, while the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner have since played down any talk of a possible rift as it sounds as though there is still a good atmosphere within the group despite Mane’s initial frustration.

Further, the Metro also note how Salah made light of the situation on social media on the video below featuring Roberto Firmino, as it appears as though the Liverpool players have had a little laugh about it and have quickly moved on.