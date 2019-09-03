Inter Milan’s Curva Nord ultras have shockingly claimed that forward Romelu Lukaku was not being racially abused by Cagliari fans in Sunday night’s Serie A clash.

One of Inter Milan’s ultra groups have defended Cagliari supporters who directed racial abuse to summer signing Romelu Lukaku during Inter’s 2-1 victory in Sunday night’s Serie A clash.

The Belgian superstar scored from the penalty spot to fire his side into the lead and was subjected to racist abuse – including monkey chants.

There’s even fan footage of the disgusting Cagliari fans that aimed this derogatory abuse towards the former Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton, Anderlecht and West Bromwich Albion forward.

Inter Milan’s Curva Nord ultras group (Curva Nord is a section in the San Siro stadium) have this evening taken to Facebook to post a statement that defends the unforgivable actions of these Cagliari fans towards their own player.

Here’s the original Facebook post, see a translated version below it:

Inter's Curva Nord (ultras) writes a letter to Lukaku where they among other things say "We are really sorry you thought what happened in Cagliari was racist" pic.twitter.com/8J1KftZ8OL — hash (@hashim0307) September 3, 2019

It’s shocking to see something like this happening in 2019. It’s even more alarming that Serie A’s muted response to the serious matter is almost undermining the issues.

According to Bleacher Report via Sky Sports, Serie A disciplinary judge Gerardo Mastrandrea reviewed the incident and referred to “chants that were the subject of news articles and TV reports” in his report.

However, the chief failed to use the word ‘racist’ in his report.

After falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, Lukaku sealed a €80m (£74m) move to Inter, as per BBC Sport.

With two goals from two games it seems as though Lukaku was getting his career back on track after a difficult spell in Manchester, we hope that the Belgian star can re-establish himself as one of best in Italy – without being subjected to racist abuse.

Something needs to be done about this vile group of Cagliari fans as well, as this isn’t the first time that fans of the Serie A side have been racist towards players:

2019: Romelu Lukaku racially abused by Cagliari fans 2019: Moise Kean racially abused by Cagliari fans 2018: Blaise Matuidi racially abused by Cagliari fans 2017: Sulley Muntari racially abused by Cagliari fans What a joke. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) September 1, 2019

Kick it out.