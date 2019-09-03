With the transfer window for European clubs now finally shut, it seems rumours regarding Neymar’s future with PSG are finally going to be put to rest.

Neymar was linked with a return to Barcelona this summer as per Sport, whilst Marca note that Real Madrid were in the hunt for the Brazilian until the final few days of the window.

But alas, neither side manage to agree on a deal to sign the 27-year-old, with Neymar now set to ply his trade in France for another season after the window’s closure.

We’re sure PSG players and fans are delighted with the fact that the French giants have managed to keep ahold of one of their best players this summer amid all the reports suggesting he’d be leaving.

And it seems like the club’s squad certainly saw the funny side regarding the saga surrounding Neymar’s future this summer.

According to journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, via Get French Football News, PSG’s squad trolled Neymar by saying ‘Se Queda’ to him after he confirmed that he’d be staying with the club beyond the summer window.

The PSG dressing room teased Neymar when he announced he was staying on Saturday by saying "se queda" to him multiple times, according to @mohamedbouhafsi. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 2, 2019

This joke is reference to a tweet that Gerard Pique made back in 2017, as the Barcelona star tweeted the phrase, which translates to ‘he stays’, just weeks before Neymar left the club to move to PSG.

We’re sure some at the club would’ve been nervous regarding a potential departure from Neymar, so it’s nice to see that their squad were willing to see the funny side once the situation had been resolved!