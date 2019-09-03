Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to call for the Blues to replace Cesar Azpilicueta with Jorginho as the club’s captain.

The Italian has proven to be a good signing for the Blues since his arrival from Napoli in the summer of 2018, with the midfielder impressing during his time under Sarri at Stamford Bridge last term.

The 27-year-old’s ability to lead a press and wide passing range should make him a great fit for Lampard’s side this campaign, as the Blues legend looks to get his first year at Stamford Bridge off on the right note.

The former Napoli man could prove to be a key man this term as Lampard looks to impose a high-pressing, high-octane play style over the next few months or so.

And given his important to Chelsea, combined with the leadership qualities he’s put on show during his time in west London, fans have taken the decision to flock to Twitter to call for him to made named as the club’s new captain.

Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta is Chelsea’s current club captain, however given the nature of these tweets, we think Blues fans would much rather see Jorginho don the captain’s armband for the foreseeable future.

Just make him captain already. — ? (@LeagueGnar) September 3, 2019

Make him The captain. — ? (@RLC_CFC) September 3, 2019

My captain no disrespect to azpi but he’s not the player he was — James Rennie (@JamesRe15012310) September 3, 2019

Gve him the Captain band..?? — Yung Kay..????? (@kwamehighest) September 3, 2019

Lol you know Azpilicueta will be benched soon so u are psyching us to our new captain. Love that. — Kalyjay??? (@kalyjayy) September 3, 2019

Announce captain — artificial moronence (@ysftnatanael) September 3, 2019

Make him captain instead of the excuse merchant Azpilicueta. — Pys (@CFCPys) September 3, 2019

What a guy, imminent captain ?? — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 3, 2019

More of this please. And announce him as captain — N’Golo (@KanteCFC_) September 3, 2019