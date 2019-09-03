Barcelona confirmed their squad numbers for the season ahead today, as the Blaugrana left out two notable names who’ve played key roles in their season thus far.

As per the club’s official Twitter account, the squad numbers for their season ahead have been announced via the club themselves.

As seen in the announcement tweet, both Ansu Fati and Carles Perez have not been handed a first team squad number for the season ahead, something that seems a bit perplexing given the parts they’ve played in the club’s La Liga campaign thus far.

Fati scored Barca’s second in their 2-2 draw with Osasuna last weekend, with Perez himself bagging two assists in that match as well.

Perez’s brace of assists adds to the goal he scored in the club’s 5-2 win over Real Betis the weekend before.

Following this announcement, fans flocked to Twitter to question exactly why the club have not handed Fati a number for the campaign ahead.

Given that he’s just 16, it’d seem a bit premature for Barca to hand him a squad number this early, however on the other hand, given the role he could play for the club’s first team this term, we’re sure giving him a certified number wouldn’t do any harm.

