Ian Wright has shared some arguably fair criticism of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka after his performance in the north London derby against Tottenham this past weekend.

The 26-year-old was guilty of making several fouls and gave away the penalty which helped Spurs take a 2-0 lead before the Gunners launched an impressive comeback.

While the two rivals shared the spoils, it would have been a disappointment for Arsenal given that they were the home team and especially after giving themselves so much to do in terms of coming from behind to claim something from the game.

Wright has specifically looked at Xhaka’s role in that performance and result, and as seen in the video below while speaking to BBC Sport 5 Live, he has insisted that the Swiss international makes too many mistakes and shouldn’t be made captain.

That was an opinion echoed by Chris Sutton who raised question marks over his all-round ability to identify danger from the opposition as well as his decision making.

It could be argued that the pair make several fair judgements on Xhaka, who has now had enough time in England and has enough experience both at club level and for his country to show more maturity and composure in key situations.

Time will tell if Arsenal boss Unai Emery persists with him or looks at other options with Wright noting that Matteo Guendouzi, Joe Willock and of course Lucas Torreira could push him out of the side if Emery decided to make changes, but the Spanish tactician has seemingly relied upon Xhaka consistently and it remains to be seen if he ultimately agrees that the mistakes are piling up.