Man Utd will reportedly face further efforts from Juventus and Real Madrid to sign Paul Pogba in the January transfer window.

As noted by the Mirror, the Frenchman caused a stir this week with his latest transfer hint after he liked an Instagram comment from a user calling for him to join Real Madrid.

It comes after Pogba publicly revealed his desire for a new challenge this season at the start of the summer, as per ESPN, and so speculation has been rife over his future for months.

Despite all that, the transfer deadline in England and Europe passed with no exit materialising as he remains a Man Utd player, but it has now been suggested that the Red Devils will face further interest in the New Year.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, both Juventus and Real Madrid plan to try again for the 26-year-old in January.

It’s suggested that if United are well off the pace in terms of achieving their objectives this season, Pogba may well push to get an exit.

Time will tell if those pieces fall into place for an exit to become a genuine threat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but at least in that instance, the club will be in a position to sign a replacement immediately, rather than the situation this summer with the rest of Europe having longer to sign players.

Nevertheless, given Pogba’s importance to the side with his quality in midfield and the lack of depth in that department already, it would arguably be a huge risk from the Premier League giants to green light an exit in January.

If Pogba does insist on a departure, then perhaps the most sensible strategy would be to wait until next summer and look to rebuild the midfield entirely if they are forced to accept defeat in their bid to keep him in Manchester.