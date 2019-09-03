Man Utd are reportedly set to go in for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen again in January after failing to sign him this past summer.

The 27-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Spurs since joining them from Ajax in 2013, bagging 67 goals and 86 assists in 281 appearances for the club.

It’s been a disruptive start to the campaign though as he hasn’t featured regularly in the starting line-up, but he showed his importance again this past weekend in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal after finding the back of the net.

As noted by BBC Sport though, he has once again talked about his future having not been shy about discussing his desire to take on a new challenge, with Man Utd and Real Madrid specifically named as two possible destinations for him.

Ultimately an exit didn’t materialise as he remains at Mauricio Pochettino’s disposal, but The Sun have now reported Man Utd are preparing to make another move for him in January with his current contract set to expire next summer.

It’s noted that United were prepared to spend around £70m on prising the Danish international away from Tottenham this summer, but given his contract situation, they’ll surely be able to offer less in January if Eriksen doesn’t sign a new deal before then.

From a Spurs perspective, they’ll be desperate to see him commit his long-term future. If not, then at the very least they must look to sell in January to avoid seeing him leave north London for nothing.

The Sun add that Real Madrid were his preferred destination, but if they aren’t planning a swoop, then that could give United a chance to land their man as his priorities and preferences could change in the New Year.