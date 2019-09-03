Manchester United have been put on red alert after Jadon Sancho’s surprise admission over his future at Borussia Dortmund.

Transfermarkt states that Sancho is now valued at around £90 million, which reflects his meteoric rise to prominence over the last couple of years.

The 19-year-old scored 12 goals and laid on 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund last season and he has already transferred that form into the 2019-20 campaign.

The talented young winger has five goal contributions to his name from five matches this term, with an agreement on a new deal at Westfalenstadion which will see him earn £190,000 per week now in place – as per BBC Sport.

However, Talk Sport recently reported that Manchester United will try to sign Sancho in the January transfer window and they have now been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of the teenager.

As per The Mirror, the Dortmund star left the door open to a Premier League transfer when quizzed on whether or not he would be open to a return to England, before insisting he is happy in his current surroundings for the time being.

“I can’t tell the future but I wouldn’t mind,” said Sancho. “La Liga I wouldn’t mind also, but we don’t know yet.

“I am just happy that I’m playing and that’s the main thing. I’m just helping my team and learning every day when I’m on the pitch.”

The England international is now preparing with Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo over the next week, with it his desire to ignore speculation and focus on his game.

Sancho feels that he has escaped the public eye to some extent by plying his trade in Germany, which he credits as one of the main reasons behind his electrifying form.

“I don’t really try to take notice of all the media,” Sancho said – as per The Mirror. “I just try to stay focused on my game.

“Obviously being in Germany has taken off the pressure of the media and I think that’s really helping me a lot and keeping me focused.”

Sancho’s stock continues to rise with each passing game and if he continues on his current trajectory, by the end of the season, it will be difficult for Dortmund to fend off interest from United and potentially, a whole host of other top European clubs.