Man United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been sent home from international duty with England today after the youngster picked up a problem with his back.

Wan-Bissaka has been very impressive for the Red Devils since his move to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace earlier this summer.

And it’s this form for United which saw him earn a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad recently, however unfortunately the defender has been forced to withdraw from the Three Lions squad due to an injury.

This news was confirmed by England’s official website, news that’ll come as a potentially big blow for United should Wan-Bissaka end up being out for a prolonged period of time.

England already have Kieran Tripper and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad, thus this news regarding Wan-Bissaka shouldn’t come as too big a blow for Southgate and Co.

However, should this problem end up sidelining Wan-Bissaka for a number of weeks, it certainly won’t have done Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side any favours.

United don’t have any other options at right-back that are at a similar level to Wan-Bissaka, thus we’re sure Solskjaer will be praying to hear that the Englishman’s back problem won’t see him stuck on the sidelines for too long.

No information has released yet regarding how long Wan-Bissaka is going to be out for, however given his form for United thus far, anything more than a few weeks out will be a bit of a problem for Solskjaer and Co.