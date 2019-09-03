Neymar and Barcelona suing each other in €101m legal battle

The love story involving Neymar and Barcelona seems to have taken an unpleasant twist, the superstar is suing his former club in a legal battle worth €101m.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Neymar is to be reunited with former club Barcelona in just three weeks, however, the Brazilian superstar will lineup against the Catalan giants in the courtroom.

AS understand that Neymar will do battle with Barcelona in a courtroom on 27 September, the tricky attacker is suing the La Liga champions for €26m and the Catalan outfit are counter-suing for a staggering €75m.

The report also highlights that the upcoming legal battle would have been dropped if Neymar had secured a return to the Camp Nou this summer.

News of the legal battle comes just days after Mundo Deportivo revealed that the Brazilian was prepared to pay €20m out of his own pocket to reunite with the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

AS claim that the legal battle is to do with a €40m bonus that Neymar received when he signed a new contract with Barcelona, of course the superstar decided to push for a move to Paris Saint-Germain just months after putting pen to paper on a new deal.

It’s reported that €14m of Neymar’s bonus was paid upfront, with Josep Maria Bartomeu’s club refusing to pay the remaining amount when the global star moved to France.

Neymar is reportedly suing for payment of the €26m, as well as €10m in interest. Barcelona would have to shell out €28.6m if they’re to lose the legal battle.

Barcelona have counter-sued the ace on the grounds that they believe he failed to honour the terms of his contract.

AS also reveal that the court case has already been postponed twice. Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is expected to appear in court as a witness. Neymar won’t actually be attending the proceedings in person, his team of lawyers will be dealing with the case.

It’s disappointing to see that things are turning so sour between the two parties, given that they enjoyed so much success together.

Will the judge rule that Neymar is entitled to the rest of his bonus or will the Brazilian’s desire to push for a move to PSG come back to haunt him to the tune of €75m?