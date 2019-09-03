Real Madrid have been given a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, after the forward admitted that he ‘wouldn’t mind’ a move to La Liga in the future.

Sancho has become one of the world’s most coveted youngsters in the past 18 months or so, with the 19-year-old’s form for Dortmund and England showing exactly why some rate him as one of the future stars of world football.

During his time with Dortmund, the teenager has bagged a total of 17 goals and 27 assists in 60 games, a phenomenal record for a winger.

Given this form, it’d be easy to see why some of the world’s biggest clubs are reportedly going to be in for the player in the near future.

According to Don Balon, Real are eyeing up a move for Sancho that’ll see him join the club next summer, with Los Blancos also ready to splash €130M on the Englishman as well.

And following a report of this ilk, Sancho himself has come out and stated that he would be open to sealing a move to Spain in the future.

As per the Sun, Sancho has been speaking about a possible Premier League or La Liga move in the future, stating that “I can’t tell the future but I wouldn’t mind. La Liga I wouldn’t mind also, but we don’t know yet.”

These words will definitely come as a boost for Real, as it seems like Sancho would be open to joining them in the future, something that’ll do wonders to their hopes of signing him.

Will Real end up being successful in their pursuit of Sancho? Looks like they might be if these words from the player himself are anything to go off.