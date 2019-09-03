Matteo Darmian left Manchester United to join Italian side Parma on deadline day after crunch talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to BBC Sport, Darmian signed a four-year deal at Parma on Monday, bringing to an end his four-season stay at Old Trafford.

After being brought in by Louis van Gaal back in 2015, the 29-year-old never quite managed to earn a regular spot in United’s starting XI, falling down the pecking order under the Dutchman before also falling out of favour with his successors Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer.

The Italian ace had yet to feature for the Red Devils at the start of the new season and amid rumours of a possible return to his homeland, Solskjaer made his stance on the full-back’s future clear.

The Daily Star reports that the Norwegian boss played a major role in Darmian’s decision to secure a transfer away from Old Trafford, informing the defender that he was not in his plans for the 2019-20 campaign during a one-to-one meeting.

Solskjaer has been ruthless when it comes to axing players this summer, with Darmian following Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia out of the United exit door.

The Italy international will surely rediscover his best form at Parma, where he is likely to be granted first-team football, week in, week out.

At Old Trafford, he would have been forced to spend another year on the fringes of the action, which is why the move was ultimately best for both parties.

That being said, Darmian’s versatility made him a great extra option for United and as the season progresses they might end up missing his presence if injuries and suspensions come into play.

The Red Devils have started the new season with just one win in four despite Solskjaer’s bold transfer policy, which may well be called into question even further if results don’t pick up quickly over the next couple of months.