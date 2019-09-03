Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with starlet Paul Glatzel with a view of agreeing on a new long-term deal to commit his future to the club.

The 18-year-old scored 29 goals for the U18s last season and has emerged as one of the top talents at youth level for the Merseyside giants.

However, he suffered a major setback this past summer after sustaining cruciate ligament damage in his knee during pre-season, and so he is currently continuing his recovery from that.

Regardless of how the process goes, it appears as though Liverpool are keen to sign him to a new deal in the more immediate future, as Football Insider report that talks are already underway over a new contract.

Time will tell if the two parties can reach an agreement, but given the positive signs that Glatzel has shown thus far coupled with the fact that the Reds are keen to begin discussions already, that would suggest that both sides should be open to penning new terms in the coming weeks.

Should that be the case, it remains to be seen how Glatzel continues to improve and develop his game with a view of eventually making a breakthrough for Jurgen Klopp at senior level.