Man Utd have reportedly opened talks with Mason Greenwood over signing a new long-term contract which would see his wages increase significantly.

The 17-year-old has been impressive at youth level for the Red Devils, bagging 26 goals and eight assists in 26 appearances last season.

SEE MORE: ‘Can he just go now’ and ‘can’t wait till he leaves’ – These Man Utd fans react as star ‘likes’ Instagram comment with transfer plea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given him a taste of senior football both last season after he arrived at Old Trafford in December and this year, with Greenwood featuring in all four Premier League games so far this campaign albeit in very brief appearances.

Nevertheless, there is a clear indication from the United boss that he is ready to give the youngster an opportunity to impress and stake his claim for a more prominent role moving forward, and that could now also result in an improved contract offer.

As reported by The Athletic, talks have begun over a new deal for the teenager, with the suggestion that he could earn around £25,000-a-week along with various bonuses if the two parties reach an agreement on a new contract.

With the Metro reporting that Greenwood currently earns only £800-a-week, that is a signifiant increase for such a young player, and so that would show just how much faith that Solskjaer and the club have in his ability to become a key figure for the senior side in the coming years.

However, it could also be seen as a major risk to invest so heavily in him so early in his young career, and there will be pressure on him to improve and develop his game to justify that level of faith shown in him.

Time will tell if Greenwood firstly pens that new deal, and if he does, whether or not he can kick on and play an important role this season.