Video: Cristiano Ronaldo runs full length of the pitch in just 10 seconds during Juventus vs Napoli as he shows age is just a number

Cristiano Ronaldo showed no signs of ageing during Juventus vs Napoli last weekend, as the Old Lady come out on top in a 4-3 thriller in Serie A.

Juve beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side thanks to a last-minute own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly, as they continued their 100% start in the league.

34 ya??ndaki Ronaldo, Juventus'un Napoli'ye att??? ilk golde 92 metreyi 10 saniyede geçti. Saatteki h?z? 33.12 km/h. ??? pic.twitter.com/brfM2I5B3m — Juventus Türkiye (@Juventus_Tr) September 2, 2019

And Koulibaly’s own goal wasn’t the only shocking thing that happened in the match, as during the first half, Ronaldo basically ran the full length of the pitch is just 10 seconds as he supported his teammates on a counter attack.

To be honest, we’re starting to doubt he’s even human at this point…