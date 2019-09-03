Video: Georgia Stanway scores brilliant 30-yard goal to hand England 1-0 lead vs Norway

England ace Georgia Stanway scored an absolute peach of a goal this evening, as she handed her side a 1-0 lead over Norway in a friendly.

With the score sitting at 0-0 going into the 10th minute, Stanway was given the ball around 30-yards out, with the Three Lioness’ star launching the ball off the underside of the crossbar and in to give the away side the lead.

Oh wow. WHAT a goal. The build-up, the finish. @StanwayGeorgia, take a bow ? pic.twitter.com/enek5ngIIO — Lionesses (@Lionesses) September 3, 2019

It was a truly brilliant strike from Stanway, as the midfielder scored just her second international goal for her country in what is her 14th appearance.

Pictures via Official England Women’s account