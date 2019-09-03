Video: ‘He’s a great addition’ – Lukaku expresses his delight after reuniting with ex-Man Utd teammate Sanchez at Inter

Romelu Lukaku was delighted to see Alexis Sanchez join him at Inter Milan from Manchester United and feels he can give the Italian giants an extra “spark”.

Sanchez completed a switch to San Siro on August 29, signing a one-year loan deal with the Nerazzurri to bring down the curtain on a frustrating spell at Old Trafford – as per BBC Sport.

The 30-year-old arrived in Manchester from Arsenal in January 2018 with a sterling reputation as one of the Premier League’s finest players, but only managed to score five goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

The Chilean followed Lukaku to San Siro from Old Trafford, who joined Inter for £73 million at the start of August (as per Sky Sports), with the pair now set to link up again in Serie A.

Lukaku expressed his delight after reuniting with Sanchez during an interview with Sky Sports, insisting his ex-United teammate will be a “great addition” to Inter’s ranks.

Check out a short clip of the Belgian praising Sanchez below.

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)