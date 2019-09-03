Video: Jadon Sancho absolutely ruins Harry Maguire with dazzling feet in England training

Jadon Sancho completely embarrassed Man United man Harry Maguire in England training recently, as the Three Lions duo prepare themselves for upcoming clashes against Kosovo and Bulgaria.

Southgate’s side are to undergo two more Euro 2020 qualifiers this week, as they look to keep up their perfect start to their qualification campaign.

Jadon Sancho vs the most expensive defender in the world. ???????? pic.twitter.com/vpiFOpeRHb — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) September 3, 2019

And ahead of these games, it seems like Sancho has taken some time in training to ruin Maguire, as seen in the video above.

The 19-year-old quick feet were too much for the Man United defender, who ended up on his backside following Sancho’s dribbling.

Quality from the teenager, not so much from the Red Devils man though!