Video: Kamil Grosicki scores insane 40-yard free-kick for Hull City vs Millwall

Hull City FC
Polish international Kamil Grosicki scored a truly brilliant free kick for Hull City this weekend, as the winger helped his side secure a point against Millwall in the Championship.

With Hull sitting 1-0 down in the first half against Millwall this weekend, Grosicki scored a truly stunning goal from a free kick to help his side rescue a point in east London.

With it seeming as if a cross was going to be sent in, Grosicki had other ideas, as he sailed his effort straight past the Millwall ‘keeper and into the goal to draw his side level.

One of the best set-pieces you’ll see all season!

Pictures via Sky Sports

