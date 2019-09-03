Video: Priceless Sebastien Haller reaction as Felipe Anderson produces brilliant nutmeg in West Ham win

Felipe Anderson decided to put on a personal show in West Ham’s 2-0 win over Norwich City this past weekend, producing two brilliant nutmegs.

As seen in the video below, the Brazilian’s close control and quality on the ball made all the difference for the Hammers, as he caused Norwich countless problems.

However, it’s the hilarious reaction from Sebastien Haller which also caught the eye of many fans, as the summer signing couldn’t quite believe the first one from his teammate as he had his hands on his head.

Things have picked up for Manuel Pellegrini’s side over the past two weeks, and they’ll be hoping for more of this and more positive results when they return from the international break.

As for Anderson, he certainly looks as though he’s enjoying his football right now, and it’s clearly keeping some of his teammates thoroughly entertained while on the pitch too judging from Haller’s reaction…