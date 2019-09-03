You wouldn’t think that Cristiano Ronaldo would be in awe of any other footballer, that seems to be wrong as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner loves Renato Sanches’ hair.

Cameras picked up a strange moment between Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and one of his Portugal teammates.

It seems as though the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star couldn’t help but get a sniff of Renato Sanches’ hair during national team training.

The 22-year-old midfielder secured a move from Bayern Munich to French side Lille this summer. Sanches is looking to get his career back on track.

The Portuguese ace was once considered to be one of the best young players in his position – but a big-money move to Bayern, and a dreadful loan spell at Swansea – have derailed the ace’s rise to superstardom.

You wouldn’t believe it unless we showed you, so here you are:

Cristiano Ronaldo had a good sniff of Renato Sanches' hair in training today. pic.twitter.com/2djWW82Fak — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 3, 2019

If Sanches’ shampoo has got the attention of superstar Ronaldo, I think we should all be keeping an eye out for the midfielder’s hair routine.