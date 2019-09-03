Video footage has emerged of a heartless Rangers fan taunting Celtic star Scott Brown about his sister who died from cancer. The Hoops won the Old Firm derby.

Disturbing footage of a heartless Rangers fan abusing Celtic star Scott Brown after Sunday’s Old Firm derby has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a Rangers fan is heard mocking Brown about his sister who died from skin cancer in 2008, the incident occurred after the match as the Scotland international was heading to the team bus.

The fan asked the Celtic captain “how’s your sister?”

The midfielder was left stunned and he stood still as he stared down the fan in question. Police officers also heard the disgusting comment and made sure the incident didn’t escalate by marching towards the supporter.

Take a look at the incident below:

I really hope someone exposes the guy that said this to scott brown outside ibrox DISGUSTING to even say this to him no1 would take the piss out of someone with cancer or someone who has passed browns face “not nice at all” really hope he’s exposed just so so wrong ?? pic.twitter.com/OBrZQ42DcY — Kelly McGeachy (@kellybaby3) September 3, 2019

This Rangers' supporter waited until after the game against Celtic on Sunday and asked Brown: “How's your sister”? Scott Brown's sister died of cancer in 2008. This is absolutely disgusting. His reaction says it all. ?pic.twitter.com/TwmrX5B2r6 — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 3, 2019

A Rangers spokesperson has revealed to the Scottish Sun that the fan in question has been banned from games at Ibrox for life after their disgusting actions.

It’s things like this from a small number of fans that give Scottish football a bad name. We have to commend Brown’s reaction to the vile abuse, the midfielder managed to stay calm.