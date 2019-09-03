Real Madrid reportedly came very close to sealing a last-ditch move for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes yesterday, however a move for the 24-year-old ended up failing to materialise.

Fernandes had a brilliant campaign for Sporting last term, as he contributed a combined 50 goals and assists in all competitions, form that saw him linked with a move away from the Liga NOS outfit for all of this summer.

And according to Don Balon, the midfielder came extremely close to sealing a move to the Spanish capital with Los Blancos, with Zidane’s side even having a €70M bid for the player accepted on deadline day.

However, the report also states that this transfer failed to materialise due to Real Madrid not having the time they needed in order to get the move over the line.

Fernandes would’ve been a truly top class signing for Real to make, thus we’re sure Real fans will be bitterly disappointed when they hear about how close their club came to signing the player yesterday.

The blame for this transfer failing to go through can only be laid at the feet of Real, as if they truly wanted Fernandes, and were willing to fork out €70M for him, then they should made a move for him before deadline day in order to ensure they had enough to time to get the move done.

Given how close they came to signing him yesterday, it’ll be interesting to see if Los Blancos end up going back in for Fernandes in the January window.

However, should they do, we can bet Real fans will be hoping to see their side not leave it until the very last-minute on that occasion!