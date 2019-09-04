Arsenal lose highly-rated teenage starlet to La Liga giants

One of Arsenal’s brightest academy prospects has decided to leave the Gunners and join La Liga giants Valencia. Should the club have done more to keep the ace?

England Under-18s ace Yunus Musah confirmed his exit from Premier League giants Arsenal yesterday. The ace has decided to join La Liga side Valencia after his contract with the Gunners came to and end.

According to The Sun, the creative midfielder who was born in New York, rejected a scholarship offer from Arsenal to instead sign a two-year deal with the La Liga outfit.

Football.London have also reported that Valencia offered the talented youngster a much clearer path to the first-team.

Musah was phenomenal for Arsenal’s Under-18s side last season and the ace was a big reason why the Gunners lifted the youth Premier League trophy.

Musah scored five goals and registered three assists in 17 appearances last season.

The ace thanked Arsenal on Instagram before expressing his excitement over the move to Spain:

According to the FA’s official website, Musah has just been named in England’s Under-18s squad for the first time. The ace has previously been capped for the Young Lions at Under-15s through to Under-17s level.

If the 16-year-old can impress for Valencia’s youth teams and even win himself some opportunities in the first-team, it’s likely that he’ll be fast-tracked through England’s ranks.

Should Arsenal have done more to try and keep this talented youngster at the club?