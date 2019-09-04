Crystal Palace ace came so close to transfer his new club even had his shirt number ready

It must be gutting for a player when a transfer looks set to go through and the chance of a new start is there for them, only for it to fall apart at the last minute. Reports show just how close Jairo Riedewald was to leaving the club this Summer.

According to German outlet Kicker via HITC, Riedewald was set to complete a move to German side Paderborn and they even had his number six shirt ready for him.

The story suggests that the move was set to be a loan deal but fell through due to finances and Paderborn not being able to agree a deal with the player’s adviser.

The Dutch defender is still only 22 but didn’t feature in any league games for Palace last season. His future looked promising when he was brought in by Frank de Boer, however his departure looks to have left him on the fringes at Selhurst Park.

The story goes on to suggest he could still find a way out of Palace as the Portuguese transfer window remains open but there’s no sign of a deal being close.

It’s a shame for everyone involved as he clearly needs a move to get playing again. If he can find a club to take him on loan he can at least get back to his best form and try and force his way back into Roy Hodgson’s plans.

For now it looks like he faces another season with no competitive action.