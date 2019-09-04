Ex Premier League manager suggests ace should sign for one of these two clubs when his contract expires

It’s always interesting when a player starts to out-grow his current club, whether they go for a move to a truly elite team or look to take a more gradual step up. According to Tim Sherwood it might be best for Ryan Fraser to target an aspiring top six side.

His comments were made on “The Debate”, a show on Sky Sports which HITC reported on. Sherwood had been talking about possible moves for Fraser and suggested a team like Everton or Leicester would be ideal for him.

Sherwood said: “It’s important for him to go somewhere and not have two years off. The next move for him, and no disrespect to Bournemouth, is one just underneath [the top six]. Like a Leicester or an Everton. And then he’s still young enough to make that next step”

The story goes on to confirm that the Scottish star’s contract will be expiring this Summer so it’s likely he would be available for a reduced fee in January or a free transfer next year.

Arsenal were linked with a lot of wingers this Summer and it looked like Wilfried Zaha was their main target. Despite this The Sun regularly linked The Gunners with a £30m move for Fraser. These stats from The Football Faithful even suggested that Fraser had been more productive than Zaha last season:

It’s starting to look likely that Fraser will be leaving Bournemouth in the next year so this next move will be very interesting. Everton already have a lot of players in those positions so a move to Leicester could be a smart move.

Brendan Rodgers was credited with vastly improving the game of James Forrest at Celtic who is a similar style player to Fraser. If he could do the same with the Bournemouth winger then he would go on to be a wonderful signing.

If Unai Emery is still in charge at The Emirates next season then Arsenal may also want to have a look at him.

The main thing for the player this season is to play as well as possible to make sure he has a lot of potential options when he chooses his next club.